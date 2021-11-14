Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $760.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $700.00 to $760.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $699.24.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $631.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

