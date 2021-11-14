Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,408,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,149,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $144.99 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

