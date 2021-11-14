Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 17,738 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.