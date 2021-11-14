Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

