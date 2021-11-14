Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 206,800 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

