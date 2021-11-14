Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,900 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8,969.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

CZNC stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

