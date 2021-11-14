Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 457,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 597,118 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.18. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.