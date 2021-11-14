Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target Increased to GBX 42 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Renold (LON:RNO) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Renold stock opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Wednesday. Renold has a 1 year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £75.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

