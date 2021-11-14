REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,977.33 or 1.00506882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.08 or 0.07109212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

