Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compass, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Compass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

