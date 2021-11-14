Research Analysts Set Expectations for Guild Holdings’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Guild in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of GHLD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

