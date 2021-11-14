Restore (LON:RST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday.

LON RST opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 447.86. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm has a market cap of £676.54 million and a P/E ratio of 91.67.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

