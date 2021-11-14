Reviewing Air Canada (ACDVF) and The Competition

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Air Canada to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Air Canada has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Air Canada and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 639 2111 3064 189 2.47

Air Canada currently has a consensus price target of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 43.59%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -399.35% -15.17% Air Canada Competitors -13.52% -74.08% -3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -1.98 Air Canada Competitors $5.79 billion -$2.67 billion -40.56

Air Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Air Canada rivals beat Air Canada on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

