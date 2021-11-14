Reviewing Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) and Its Competitors

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS: BHWB) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blackhawk Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blackhawk Bancorp
|$61.28 million
|$10.85 million
|7.92
|Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors
|$833.66 million
|$84.32 million
|14.94
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blackhawk Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors
|395
|1665
|1402
|87
|2.33
As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Blackhawk Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackhawk Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blackhawk Bancorp
|22.62%
|N/A
|N/A
|Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors
|19.61%
|8.37%
|0.96%
Summary
Blackhawk Bancorp rivals beat Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
