Reviewing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% Viemed Healthcare 8.69% 11.87% 8.95%

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quipt Home Medical and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00 Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.11%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Viemed Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.77 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 1.72 $31.53 million $0.24 23.71

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Quipt Home Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

