Reviewing Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) & Its Competitors

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52% Recruiter.com Group Competitors 2.61% 2.32% 6.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group Competitors 330 1437 2313 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million -$17.04 million -0.76 Recruiter.com Group Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 27.09

Recruiter.com Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Recruiter.com Group rivals beat Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.