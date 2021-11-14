Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.00

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,793 shares of company stock valued at $86,804,186 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,931,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

