Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.00

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,793 shares of company stock valued at $86,804,186 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,931,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
