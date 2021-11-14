Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVACU) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 1,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000.

