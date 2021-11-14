RK Asset Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. National Presto Industries makes up approximately 5.5% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPK opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $629.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.64. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

