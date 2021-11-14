RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.31. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. 628,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,892. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

