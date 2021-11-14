Robert Disbrow Acquires 193,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,391,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,983,674.20.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

PNE traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.