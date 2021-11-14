Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $103.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. 393,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

