Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $103.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.71.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. 393,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
