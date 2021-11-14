Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

RMTI stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.