Roivant Sciences (ROIV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ROIV opened at $8.40 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

