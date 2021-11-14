Roth Capital Upgrades Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Buy

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLNK. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $40.01 on Friday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,765,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.