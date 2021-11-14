Royal Bank of Canada Buys 19,651 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

