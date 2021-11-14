Royal Bank of Canada Buys 324,131 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CS opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
