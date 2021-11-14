Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,296,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV opened at $217.65 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

