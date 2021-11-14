Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$59.23 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

