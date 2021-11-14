Royal Bank of Canada Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

TAC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TransAlta by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta by 119.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

