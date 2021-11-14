Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $8.23 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $170.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.90. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

