Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $40.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

