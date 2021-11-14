SafeCapital Reaches Market Cap of $29,036.52 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $29,036.52 and $19.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00089721 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

