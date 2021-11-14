Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

