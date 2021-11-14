Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Clarivate accounts for 2.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $298,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLVT opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.88, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

