Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 890 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 890 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $329.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.86 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

