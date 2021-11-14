Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 153.2% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 10,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

