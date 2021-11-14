Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after purchasing an additional 128,675 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 191.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 63.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.