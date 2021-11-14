Salvus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.