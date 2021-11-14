Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $157.41. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.