Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

