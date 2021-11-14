Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €32.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

