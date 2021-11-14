Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Lifted to “Buy” at CLSA

Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.94 price target on the stock. CLSA’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.54% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS STOSF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.04. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.
About Santos
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.