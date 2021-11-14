Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s (SARTF) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SARTF. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $776.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $620.00 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $729.04 and a 200-day moving average of $608.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

