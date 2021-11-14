Savior LLC Acquires 777 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $65.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.