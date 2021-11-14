Savior LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

