Savior LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

