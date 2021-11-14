Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,510 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

