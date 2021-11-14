Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,832 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 427.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

