Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.